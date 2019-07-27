The summer holidays have begun and parents up and down the country are on the lookout for ways to entertain their little ones.

So here is a list of 20 places in Essex you could visit to keep both younger and older kids happy.

From museums, animals, parks, and adventure activities there is something for everyone.

1. Colchester Castle

Enjoy a visit to the largest Norman Keep in Europe. Visitors can build a Norman archway, excavate a Roman doctor's grave and steer a chariot around Colchester's recently uncovered Roman Circus.

2. Adventure Island

The free admission fun park is on Southend seafront with 40 different rides to try.

There is everything from rollercoasters to a helter skelter and fun amusement games.

3. Colchester Zoo

The zoo is home to 240 species and set in 60 acres of parkland and lakes. Feed the elephants and giraffes and take a wander to see the meerkats and lions.

4. Sealife Adventure Southend

Sea Life Adventure Aquarium is the south east’s premier aquatic attraction with over 40 unique displays featuring sea life from all over the world. Along with the incorporated Three Shells Cafe, it’s a great visit for the whole family any time of the year.

5. Essex Fire Museum

The Essex Fire Museum was opened in June 2007 and is housed in the former Auxiliary Fire Services garages at the rear of Grays Fire Station.

Over time the collection has grown considerably and now houses over 1,500 exhibits

It is only open for specific events and the next open day is August 13.

READ MORE: The 20 bucket list things you should do in Essex

6. Hedingham Castle

The 900 year old Norman keep of Hedingham Castle stands in 160 acres of spectacularly beautiful landscaped gardens and woodland where the Lindsay family, descendants of the original owners, the De Veres, still live.

There are a host of events happening at the castle over the summer.

7. Layer Marney Tower

The tower is the tallest Tudor Gatehouse in the UK, a magnificent building standing 80 feet tall within stunning grounds.

It stands on the shores of the river Blackwater, and construction was initiated by Lord Henry Marney in the 1520s, a close friend of Henry VIII.

8. Leisure World

Enjoy the excitement of our two flumes, wild water rapids, waves, tipper buckets, interactive beach area and more.

9. Museum of Power

Housed in a former Water Pumping Station, the museum contains a fascinating collection of power-related exhibits that will interest the young and the not so young, with many working examples of various power sources, machinery, equipment and tools. The most important exhibit is the 'Lilleshall' triple expansion steam pump which is now back on steam after 50 years.

10. Rollerworld

The roller skating rink allows people of all abilities can have a go. Rollerworld features the added attractions of the laser game Quasar and Bowlingo, a version of 10 pin bowling.

11. Rope Runners, Kelvedon Hatch

The venue has five courses on three levels plus a big zip wire, climbing wall and 13 metre free fall fan descender.

12. Essex Outdoors centres - Mersea, Danbury, Harlow and Bradwell

Essex Outdoors action-packed activity day experiences run at its four centres during the school holidays and are the ideal way for young people aged 8-16 to try exciting new experiences in the outdoors.

There is archery, canoeing and climbing to mountain biking, high ropes and zip wire.

13. Bobbit's Hole Nature Reserve

A small nature reserve of approx two acres with a small pond. There will be an open day and the annual Bobbit's Stroll on August 4.

14. Redwings Ada Cole

Meet rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules nose-to-nose at Redwings Ada Cole – from irresistibly fluffy Shetland pony Tinkerbell to cheeky wheeling and dealing donkeys Del Boy and Rodney.

The visitor centre, near Harlow, is part of the UK’s largest horse sanctuary, Redwings Horse Sanctuary, which provides a safe and happy home to over 1,500 rescued horses and donkeys nationwide.

15. The Naze, Walton

Go hunting for sharks teeth and fossils dating back to the Ice Age at The Naze. This wondrous part of the Essex coast also boasts the Naze Tower where you’ll be treated to stunning views over the Walton backwaters, countryside and coast.

16. Beth Chatto Gardens

Enjoy a change of pace and visit the Beth Chatto Gardens.

Covering six acres, these beautiful gardens have become world famous. Original problem areas have been transformed by the use of plants suited to the conditions into gravel, water and woodland gardens.

17. Combined Military Services Museum

The Combined Military Services Museum in Maldon is one of the country’s premier military museums. The museum tells the story of the British fighting force from the English Civil War to the present day.

18. Cudmore Grove Country Park

At the eastern end of Mersea Island, at Cudmore Grove you’ll find a sandy beach, impressive views, grassland, meadows for relaxation and walks that will take you past interesting historical sites and an abundance of wildlife.

19. Jump Street, Colchester and Chelmsford

Jump Street has trampoline parks based in Chelmsford and Colchester.

It is a spring-loaded urban playground with a wide range of things to do with the kids.

20. Southend Pier

Southend Pier is the longest pleasure pier in the world. You can take a trip on the train to the end or if you’re feeling energetic, take a leisurely stroll – it’s 1.3 miles long.