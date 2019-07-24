Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms as Essex swelters in high temperatures.

The county was hit by thunderstorms last night in the early hours.

And now the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 3pm on Thursday to 4am on Friday.

On Thursday temperatures are expected to be 32C in Colchester and a scorching 34C in Southend, while the thunderstorm may bring a (only) slightly cooler 28C on Friday.

The Met Office said the hot weather would be "sparking scattered thunderstorms later on Thursday, continuing overnight."

It has advised there could be sudden flooding, cancellations to trains and buses anmd power cuts.