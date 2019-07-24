THOUSANDS of packs of vegetarian cocktail sausages have been recalled after fears they contain pieces of metal.

Quorn has recalled 43,655 packs of its Chilled Cocktail Sausages 180g which have the use by dates of 27/07/2019, 28/07/2019 & 30/07/2019.

The firm said in a statement: "This immediate recall is a precautionary measure once we became aware that a small amount of a single batch of product may contain pieces of metal resulting from an isolated production issue.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers is our number one priority, which is why we instigated this recall as soon as we became aware of the issue.

"The product recall affects products sold in Tesco, Co-op, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, ASDA, Booths, Waitrose, Nisa and Ocado. Any products purchased prior to Thursday July 18 2019 are not affected by this recall.

"No other packs of Quorn Cocktail Sausages beyond the 43,655 under recall, and no other Quorn products, are affected.

"We would stress that this recall relates to a single batch of a single product. Customers are advised not consume the product and should return it to their retailer for a full refund."