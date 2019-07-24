A KILLER has been jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 26 years in prison after shooting his partner in the face with a double barrelled shotgun before turning the gun on himself.

Michael Strudwick, 33, of Sutton Road, Southend, described his actions as “karma” in the moments after the brutal murder of Christy Walshe at her home in Sutton Road.

Yesterday Basildon Crown Court heard the couple had spent hours arguing.

Christy, 40, was going through a difficult time grieving the second anniversary of her previous partner David Walshe - an ex-serviceman whose shotgun remained in her flat.

The court heard the pair had been to a friend’s house where Strudwick had drank a bottle of whisky. When the couple arrived back at Christy’s flat, on January 13, the arguing continued and neighbours reported hearing both of them shouting.

At 6.30pm, Christy made a 999 call to the police and told the operator the defendant was being aggressive and she wanted him to leave.

But before officers were sent to the property, Christy then told the operator Strudwick was leaving and she no longer required assistance.

Andrew Jackson QC, prosecuting, said: “Tragically, although she thought he had left, he had not.

“A witness living beneath Christy could hear arguing between a man and a woman.

“She then heard a piercing scream, a period of silence and then popping sounds which we now know were gun shots.”

The court heard Christy was shot point-blank in the right side of her face with the double barrelled shotgun before Strudwick then shot himself in the chin in what he claims was a suicide bid.

The 33-year-old immediately called 999, requested an ambulance and told the operator what he had done.

When asked if she was breathing, he said: “Nope - she’s dead. I’m breathing but she’s dead.

“I killed her and I tried to kill myself and failed.”

Police officers arrived within minutes of the shooting and arrested Strudwick on suspicion of murder.

While he was being removed from the property, he said “there’s no one else - it was me” before saying to officers “that’s what you call karma”.

Mr Jackson said: “He repeated this reference to karma and was then heard to say “murder - what do you get for that? 30 years isn’t it?”

Despite making repeated admissions during his arrest and before he was charged, Strudwick denied murdering Christy up until the week before the trial.

Judge John Lodge said: “It’s clear Christy Walshe was a much-loved mother, daughter, sister and friend.

“The void that has been left is immeasurable and no sentence can bring her back or seem adequate to her loved ones.”

Strudwick must serve a minimum of 26 years and 25 days. He did not react.

Killer moved victim in cover up attempt

Michael Strudwick moved Christy Walshe’s body and placed her hand on the shotgun despite having already admitted killing her to the police 999 operator.

But Basildon Crown Court heard forensic examination proved he had loaded the gun and shot her before shooting himself.

Andrew Jackson QC, prosecuting, said: “Christy Walshe and the defendant went by taxi to a friends.

“There, they argued. It appears from messages she sent that the defendant had given her a month to prove herself.”

The pair booked a taxi home but after further arguing, Strudwick walked. Mr Jackson added: “During the journey, the driver said Christy was upset and said she was fed up with the defendant.

"She said the defendant was jealous of her relationship with David.”

The court heard she recalled a conversation with Strudwick where he asked her if she wished she was still with him. When Christy said of course, Christy told the taxi driver Strudwick’s response was “that can be arranged”.

The court heard the murder was not pre-meditated and was described by his legal team as a moment of madness.