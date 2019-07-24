FILM star Daniel Radcliffe’s connection to Southend was revealed during an emotional episode of BBC hit show Who Do You Think You Are.

The Harry Potter actor was reduced to tears after reading the suicide note of his great grandfather who could not face the disgrace of bankruptcy.

During the show the accomplished world famous actor heard how his relative Louis Gershon, a diamond merchant, was worth about £10,000 - equivalent to about half-a-million pounds today.

The family moved to Southend, keen to enjoy spacial homes along wooded roads close to the sea.

And the film star visited the town himself to find out more about his roots.

While the family initially prospered in the town, commuting to Hatton Garden as jewellers, problems later arose.

His great-grandfather was embroiled in bankruptcy following a potentially fraudulent heist and insurance claim at his Hatton Garden jewellery business.

Radcliffe tearfully read the businessman’s suicide note and wished he could reach back in time to comfort his great-grandfather Samuel Gershon.

He had become the focus of intense publicity in the build-up to his death, and left a note expressing intense love for his wife.

She anglicised her name following the scandal in a bid to protect her family from the press.

Radcliffe said: “You just want to sort of reach into the past and just go like, ‘whatever you’re going through, you have so much to offer the people that are around you still’.”

Crying at the content of the note, he added: “It’s so sad. Everything in one part of his life was great.

“I worry a lot. I sort of have a lot of anxiety and can really get lost in that sometimes.

“It’s sad to think of it getting so bad for him that he had to do this.”

His great-grandfather was under suspicion over suspected fraudulent claims made following the robbery of a safe.

The actor also learned about the First World War experiences of his great-great uncle on his father’s side of the family.

He was killed by artillery, leaving behind a wife who was passionately in love with him.

Radcliffe was deeply affected by the story of love being destroyed by war.