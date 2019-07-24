A MOTHER has described how the horrific injuries inflicted by her daughter’s killer meant they were unable to say goodbye to her.

Drunk and high on cocaine, Michael Strudwick took a double-barrel shotgun and shot his partner Christy Walshe in the side of the face.

Weapon - Strudwick used this double-barrel shotgun

Although paramedics were able to revive Christy at the scene on January 13, she suffered catastrophic injuries to her head.

She was pronounced dead two days later.

In a victim impact statement read to the court at Strudwick’s sentencing yesterday, Christy’s mother Jaqueline Stead said: “To put into words how losing Christy has impacted on us is so hard to do.

“To lose a child through illness or accident is hard enough but to lose them through a cruel and senseless act by another human being makes it even harder.

“Each and everyone of us is totally devastated by her death and feels totally ripped apart.

“We could not say goodbye or give her a kiss due to her horrific injuries and we are haunted by that image daily.

“I still have nightmares and suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. We’re broken - no one should have to go through what we have.

“The thought of my daughter’s last moments, how scared she must have been seeing the gun pointed at her, will haunt me forever.

“I could not protect my daughter from this man or my family from this horrendous crime but we’re praying the public will now be protected for a long time.”

Christy’s daughter Chantelle Stead said they had been robbed of time with Christy.

In a second letter read to the court, she said: “In January, I didn’t just lose my mother, I lost a life-long friend.

“All that future happiness has been robbed from me - instead there’s a lifetime of despair.

“Only now will I have time to begin the grieving process properly.”

Det Insp Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate condemned Strudwick’s lack of remorse but said Christy’s family had shown an “enormous amount of dignity” throughout the process.

Speaking after the sentencing, she said: “Christy Walshe was a vulnerable woman who had begun a relationship with Michael Strudwick.

“Their relationship was not working but instead of walking away, Strudwick took Christy’s life in a violent, unprovoked shooting.

“Christy’s family are devastated at the loss of their loved one and are still struggling to come to terms with this loss.

“I would like to thank them for the enormous amount of dignity and courage they have demonstrated throughout our investigation and subsequent court process.

“They have continued to remain strong for Christy.

“Strudwick has shown no remorse and the court has heard he has no recollection of what he did.

“Albeit yesterday’s outcome can never bring Christy back, I hope it offers her family some peace moving forward.”