Whether you’re stuck at home, already on holiday, or on a long, boring journey to get there, we asked ten-year-old Natty Chapman for his top reads and he’s come up with some fantastic new publications - and one timeless classic.

1. Check Mates by Stewart Foster. Simon and Schuster, £6.99

The story of the growing relationship between a boy (struggling with ADHD) and his grandfather, who teaches him to play chess to championship level, and to believe in himself. An exciting read, full of plot twists and turns and even a bit of a spy mystery, always keeping you on the edge of your seat right up to the last page.

2. Dogman 7: For Whom the Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey. Scholastic, £10.99

More crazy graphic novel adventures with the half-dog half-policeman hero.

The drawings may look simple, but they express loads, and there are easy guides at the back to help you draw them for yourself. Best of all the characters is Dogman’s sidekick, ridiculously cute Lil’ Petey.

3. My Cousin is a Time Traveller by David Solomons. Nosy Crow, £6.99

The final book in David Solomon’s mad sci-fantasy series and it’s as hilarious as ever. Once again, comic-book fan Luke finds himself helping a (future) member of his bonkers family rock her superpowers all over the universe, saving planet Earth and all the humans on it from their own technology and his Dad’s new toaster.

4. Return to Wonderland by Various. Pan Macmillan, £10.99

Crazy short stories inspired by Alice in Wonderland from writers like Pamela Butchart and Piers Torday. You don’t have to have read the original to appreciate the Queen of Hearts doing parkour, or the Mad Hatter becoming sane.

5. Swallows and Amazons by Arthur Ransome

Escape into a world where children are free to sail their own dinghies, camp alone on an island, and wage sea battles without the grown-ups making a fuss; what’s not to like?