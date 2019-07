Two people were arrested in connection with drug supply offences in the city.

Chelmsford and Maldon Community Policing Team arrested the pair in Melbourne.

A spokesman said: "Chelmsford and Maldon CPT have arrested two for drug related offences including concerned in the supply in the Melbourne area.

"We will not tolerate it.

"If you have information concerning drug supply please call us on 101, tell us online, or anonymously at the Crimestoppers website."