Flights at Southend Airport were halted after a drone spotted near the runway.

Holiday makers including those on an Easyjet flight from Ibiza were affected today.

Residents collecting their loved ones after flights were left stunned by the latest drone incident.

A airport spokesman said: "London Southend services were briefly interrupted for 30 minutes from 12.27pm until 12.57pm today due to a credible sighting of a drone.

"Flights resumed shortly after with no further issues."