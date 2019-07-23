THE husband of a grandmother injured in a mobility scooter crash has spoken of his fury after finding his wife badly hurt on the floor of a shopping centre.

His 85-year-old wife was injured in the incident, in Eastgate Shopping Centre, in Basildon.

And the furious spouse, 86, from Pitsea said he’s never seen anything like it.

He said: “We have been going to Broomfield Hospital once a week and will be for about two months.

“It is absolutely horrendous, she has been left with lacerations to her leg.

“We had been shopping and went for a coffee and told her to look around the shops while I waited.

“Then a man ran over to me and said I’d better be quick as my wife had been in an accident.

“Staff at a nearby café were amazing and quickly raised her leg. Two girls came and stayed with her as well so I must say a big thank you to them for their support.

“There was blood everywhere - it is horrendous.”

He has joined the family’s calls for more restrictions on scooters.

The grandparent said he agrees these scooters are an asset to many but are also wrongly used by lots of people.

He added: “I feel very strongly about this, especially after what we have experienced.

“She is soldiering on and wants to be up and about but been told she cannot walk for a while.

“Our granddaughters have been excellent and so helpful.”

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact Basildon CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/114233/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It happened on June 26.