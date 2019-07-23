THERE are reports of a crash involving two cars on the A12 this morning.
It happened at about 7am on the Londonbound carriageway.
The carriageway is partially blocked between Marks Tey and Kelvedon.
We will keep you updated.
THERE are reports of a crash involving two cars on the A12 this morning.
It happened at about 7am on the Londonbound carriageway.
The carriageway is partially blocked between Marks Tey and Kelvedon.
We will keep you updated.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment