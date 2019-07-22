A 24-hour long strike by check-in staff which was due to take place on Thursday has been suspended.

The easyjet staff at Stansted Airport had been due to down tools in a row over pay.

But the strike was suspended while staff vote on an improved pay offer.

Unite represents 43 passenger service agents employed by Stobart Aviation Services Limited, which has the easyJet contract at the Essex airport.

Regional officer Mark Barter said: “We had positive talks with the company today, under the auspices of the conciliation service Acas, and the outcome was that an improved pay offer has been put on the table.

“This offer will not be revealed until our members have considered and voted on it. The ballot result should be known on Thursday morning.

“To allow this ballot to proceed, we have suspended the 24 hour strike that was due to start at 3.30am on Thursday.

"However, the strikes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and due to end at 3.29am on Monday are still scheduled to go ahead, if our members don’t agree the new pay package.

“We are also pleased to announce that the company has now signed a recognition agreement with Unite for trade union collective bargaining purposes, which was a key demand of our members.”

There are also strikes planned for August 2 to 5; August 9 to 12; August 16 to 19; and August 23 to 27.