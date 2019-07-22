A FUNDRAISER for a man who was left on life-support after breaking his neck during a catastrophic waterslide accident looks set to hit its £75k target... just over a week after it was launched.

David Briffaut, from Benfleet, is in hospital after the accident at the Aqualandia tourist attraction in Benidorm.

The 23-year-old lost consciousness after hitting the water at the bottom of the Splash ride and suffered significant injuries to his spinal cord - breaking his neck in two places.

Mr Briffaut has been left paralysed but the extent of his injuries are still being assessed.

In the aftermath of the accident, pal Amy Llambias set up the fundraiser in a bid to pay for the 23-year-old’s ongoing care.

As of this afternoon, the total is at an incredible £74,000.

In message to everyone who has contributed, Ms Llambias said: “I am beyond humbled by everyone’s continuous donations and kind words.

“We are so close to reaching our initial target. I am floored by the support David has received in such a short amount of time - I guess it just proves the kind of man David is and how loved he is by all.

“Your words of support, love and continuous donations prove that there are kind and generous people in this world, on behalf of David and his family I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

She added: “I initially put £75k not imagining... that we would be so close to reaching our target so quickly.

“[It] is an incredible amount but I cannot reiterate enough that we cannot truly put a price on what is sure to be a lifetime of care for David.

“Although we are so close to reaching our initial sum please do continue to donate and support David in whatever way you can.

“A special mention the Benfleet community who have come together to raise money through various fundraising activities - you have all been amazing!”

Pal Luke Joyce is also gearing up to complete the Three Peak challenge next week in an extra bid to raise cash.

Meanwhile, Mr Briffaut’s mum, Lorraine, has told the BBC the fundraising has made a “huge difference to know that people are there supporting us and understanding how we are feeling”.

She also said the family had been “overwhelmed” by the support it had received, adding: “You feel that your life has stopped. You feel that your life has been completely turned upside down. It’s horrible, it’s horrendous.

She added: “My focus is on David, in getting him home and getting him the best care I can.”

“We need to be there for him and will be there to support him every step of the way.”