With temperatures set to soar this week, here are some top tips on how to keep cool.
Public Health England has raised the watch level to three meaning a heatwave is likely and action is required.
This alert is triggered when the Met Office confirms there will be heatwave temperatures in at least one region of the UK.
There is expected to be humid days and warm nights with temperatures highest in the east and southeast of England.Essex set for four days of hot weather starting today
People are advised to stay out of the sun, drink fluids and keep their homes as cool as possible.
If there's anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do.
Here are some tips from the NHS on how to cope with hot weather:
- Shut windows and pull down the shades when it's hotter outside. You can open the windows for ventilation when it's cooler.
- Avoid the heat: stay out of the sun and do not go out between 11am and 3pm (the hottest part of the day) if you're vulnerable to the effects of heat.
- Keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows. If this is not possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter).
- Have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water.
- Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol. Water, lower fat milks and tea and coffee are good options. You can also drink fruit juice, smoothies and soft drinks, but they can be high in sugar. Limit fruit juice or smoothies to a combined total of 150ml a day, and choose diet or sugar-free soft drinks.
- Listen to alerts on the radio, TV and social media about keeping cool.
- Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as food, water and any medicines you need.
- Identify the coolest room in the house so you know where to go to keep cool.
- Wear loose, cool clothing, and a hat and sunglasses if you go outdoors.
- Check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.
