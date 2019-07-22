With temperatures set to soar this week, here are some top tips on how to keep cool.

Public Health England has raised the watch level to three meaning a heatwave is likely and action is required.

This alert is triggered when the Met Office confirms there will be heatwave temperatures in at least one region of the UK.

There is expected to be humid days and warm nights with temperatures highest in the east and southeast of England.

People are advised to stay out of the sun, drink fluids and keep their homes as cool as possible.

If there's anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do.

Here are some tips from the NHS on how to cope with hot weather: