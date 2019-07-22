A man was hit and robbed of cash near a betting shop.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, was hit in the head after leaving the Coral betting shop in Crown Street, Brentwood, at 5.20pm on Saturday June 1.

He was holding a small amount of money, which was stolen from him.

Police have released CCTV images of two men officers want to speak to about this incident.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to call PC Jodie Barnes in Brentwood CID on 101 quoting reference 42/86069/19.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org