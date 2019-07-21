RABBITS were found dumped in a box by McDonald's on the A127.

A member of the public made the discovery on Saturday morning.

The rabbits have since been taken to the non-profit Hopefield Animal Sanctuary in Brentwood.

A spokesman for the sanctuary said: "They were found by a kind man who picked them up and called us.

"The bunnies are now safe and happy at the sanctuary but this could easily not have been the case with wild predators.

"Sadly a lot of animals are dumped this time of year with people going away for the holidays.

"If you can’t care for your pet all year or find boarding, then simply don’t have pets."

For more information about the sanctuary visit www.hopefield.org.uk