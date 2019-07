EVER got that sinking feeling? This worker certainly did when his digger got stuck in the mud in Seawick.

Kevin Jay, a member of the Gazette's Facebook camera club, spotted the partly submerged piece of plant equipment on Friday night.

He said: "This JCB has become quite an attraction at Seawick where it has been stuck in the sand and submerged overnight.

"Hopefully the team on site this evening managed to get it out."