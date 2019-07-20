A WITNESS appeal has been made after a driver fled the scene of a three car crash.

The driver failed to stop following a collision on the A12 on Friday at around 10pm.

A white Mercedes Sprinter van had been in collision with a blue Toyota Alphara on the northbound carriageway of the A12 near to junction 19.

The collision caused the Toyota to leave the carriageway and the van to collide with the central reservation.

The van driver was reported to have got out the vehicle and run off in the direction of the Boreham interchange.

The Toyota driver was treated for neck and back injuries.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone running from the collision. We are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving near to junction 19 of the A12 around 10pm and has dash cam footage."

Call Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 1397 of July 19.