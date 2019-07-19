SOUTHEND'S newest skatepark – The Skatey McSkateface - has opened.

The £250,000 skate park was handed over to Southend Council today.

Whilst the facility will be available for use from this weekend, the council and partners for the project, Maverick Skateparks, will be hosting a launch event on Saturday August 3, where families and visitors are invited for a day of fun, competitions with prizes and demonstrations by professional skaters.

The facility was given its name following a public vote held on the council’s social media channels. Users were given two weeks to send in their ideas for the name of the park, and council officers then whittled the list down to a final eight, where again, the public were given the deciding vote.

Kevin Robinson, cabinet member for business, culture, and tourism, said: "The Skatey McSkateface is a fantastic addition to the town centre. We have been crying out for something for young people, and adults, to do to keep them active and involved, meet new people and to learn new skills, and I am absolutely thrilled with the final product.

"Maverick Skateparks have been a pleasure to work with, and their skills and expertise have allowed us to create this stunning space where I am sure lots of memories will be made.

"I would like to invite you all to the grand opening on 3 August, which we are sure will be a fantastic day out for the whole family, but in the meantime, why not come down and try it out for yourself?”

Russ Holbert, Design Director for Maverick, said: "Southend's new skatepark is a great addition to the Maverick portfolio. It's a fantastic community space with a challenging and progressive design. Southend on Sea Council have listened to the local riders and everyone should be very proud of the end result."