A man was thrown from a van as it crashed into a ditch.

It happened in Brook Street, Brentwood.

Fire crews were called to the incident.

The firefighters reported that a van had left the road and landed in a ditch, throwing the driver out of the vehicle.

The fire crews worked with paramedics to rescue the man from thick bushes and undergrowth and left him in the care of the ambulance service.

It happened yesterday at about 11pm.