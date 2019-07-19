THERE is a slight problem this week.

I have been away so I haven’t watched much television - apart from tennis.

I could have logged on and watched a tiny TV show on my phone, like all the millenials appeared to be doing mid-flight but the thought gave me a headache.

If it is worth watching, it needs to be on a decent sized screen.

And I probably shouldn’t admit it, but having a bit of a de-tox from screen-time has given me a renewed interest in it.

It means I am feeling smug because I didn’t spend a day in my pyjamas binge-watching the third series of Stranger Things and still have its 1980s set delights to look forward to.

Along with a myriad of other downloaded treats from Wild Bill and Beacham House to Killing Eve.

It hasn’t left me with an urgent need to catch up on Love Island, however, but due to the 12-year-old I do have all seven episodes we missed ready and waiting and approximately 2 per cent of space left on the Sky planner.

Not only does it schedule the show itself, it also records all the associated discussion shows too.

On a brighter note, whilst it droned on in the background and I tried to pretend I wasn’t listening to it, Iain Stirling did happen to slip into his commentary the other night the fact there is less than two weeks left of the current run.

His contribution is probably my favourite part of it all, in fact.

It is a bit shouty at times but his observations bring it all down to earth and never get bogged down in the dramatic triviality of it all.

I was bemused to learn the islanders get a “day off” a week when the microphones are removed and they are not filmed.

What ?

Is this not a months long freebie holiday which will essentially, and somewhat dubiously, set them up for life if they want it ?

Having said that, I do agree everyone is entitled to a bit of privacy now and again.

The whole set up is contrived and not really representative of any kind of relationship conducted in the real world where the days are not actually spent discussing our feelings incessantly.

With no books, no internet access, no music and little else to be getting on with - the girls and boys have no choice but to over analyse and also, to a certain extent, settle with who is on offer.

Hence the spectacular fall-out between Curtis and Amy.

Sorry, and a round of applause to you, if these names mean nothing to you. I am envious.

Cruel as it seemed, he probably saved her from greater heartache by realising there might have been someone better suited to him, whilst still in the villa.

Former islander Ayel recently argued the show was educational because it would teach teens about relationships.

I totally disagree - I have spent the entire season telling my daughter this is purely an entertainment show which does not represent real romances - hence very few surviving.

It is also a goldfish bowl with, as we know, a lot of pressures which must be mentally hard to cope with.

While they are all inside it, they have no idea what the public perception is - the tough part arrives as the fire pit is extinguished.

Even the strongest person will find it hard to cope with faceless strangers passing judgment based on a few episodes of a reality show.

You can’t turn back the tide once it has started to come in.