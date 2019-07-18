TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after an attack in a club.

Two men aged in their 30s and 40s were assaulted at Popworld, in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, on Saturday July 6.

A 34-year-old man from Wickford and a 30-year-old man from Grays were arrested yesterday on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

They are currently in custody for questioning.

Police are still looking for one man in connection with the investigation and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

Call Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/106277/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.