A WOMAN who is accused of causing a plane to be escorted back to Stansted by RAF Typhoons has been handed a £85,000 bill.

The flight to Dalaman in Turkey was redirected back to Stansted Airport on June 22 and caused a sonic boom in the skies above Essex.

A 25-year-old woman from Maidenhead in Berkshire was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and endangering an aircraft.

Now airline Jet2 has said it has issued a lifetime ban to the woman and billed her for more than £85,000.

On arrival at London Stansted, airport police boarded to arrest the woman.

Jet2 is supporting the authorities with their investigation.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has today said: “[Her] behaviour was one of the most serious cases of disruptive passenger behaviour that we have experienced.

"She must now face up to the consequences of her actions, and we will vigorously pursue to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this divert, as we do with all disruptive passengers.

"As a family friendly airline, we take an absolutely zero tolerance approach to disruptive behaviour, and we hope that this sobering incident, with its very serious consequences, provides a stark warning to others who think that they can behave in this fashion.”