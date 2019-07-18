Police need your help identifying a man, whom they want to speak to about a burglary which happened in Brentwood.

The burglary occurred at a house in Horseman Side on June 29 at 11.20am.

Fortunately, nothing was stolen.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured is asked to call PC Jodie Barnes in the Harlow local policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/102160/19.

Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers charity 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.