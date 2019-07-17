Do you recognise these men?

Police would like to talk to them following reports a man was assaulted from behind in Popworld, in Springfield Road, Chelmsford, at around 1.30am on Saturday July 6.

The victim also reported that he was kicked and stamped on after being knocked to the floor.

During the incident, the man aged in his 30s, suffered a serious injury to his ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/106277/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.