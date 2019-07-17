PICTURES have been released of a man wanted for questioning after bikes were stolen.

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after two bikes were stolen from the bike racks at Chelmsford train station.

The incidents happened between 8am and 8.10am on Saturday June 29 and 12.20pm and 1pm on Monday July 1.

Officers believe the person in the images may have information that could help their investigation.

Contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 1900056008.