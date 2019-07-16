FOOTBALL stars have gathered for a memorial service honouring former Southend United defender Justin Edinburgh.

The former Shrimpers defender died in Basildon Hospital at the start of June, five days after he had a cardiac arrest.

And a number of well-known faces attended Chelmsford Cathedral to pay their respects this morning.

Among those in attendance were Spurs legends Ossie Ardiles, Clive Allen and Glenn Hoddle while former England international Sol Campbell also attended along with former Southend United defender and manager Chris Powell and Edinburgh's former Blues and Spurs team-mate Dean Austin.

Edinburgh, who also managed Billericay Town and Grays Athletic, made 47 appearances for the Shrimpers before joining Tottenham Hotspur in 1990.

The former left-back went on to spend 10 years with Spurs and won the FA Cup with them in 1991.