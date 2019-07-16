PARKING tickets handed out across the north of Essex will now be made of biodegradable material.

The North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP) is starting a trial of biodegradable Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) pockets to replace existing single use plastic.

The new pockets are made from paper and glassine.

Before they were launched on the market in October 2018, the pockets underwent 12 months of testing in the UK and Europe.

The adhesive used also means that residue should not be left on vehicle windscreens once they’re removed.

The PCN envelopes have also been redesigned to include NEPP’s branding and logo and meet the legal requirements.

Robert Mitchell, chairman of On-Street Parking at the North Essex Parking Partnership, said: “I’m thrilled that NEPP is trialling these plastic-free PCN pockets and believe we’re the first parking authority in the country to do so.

"These new envelopes will help us to reduce our environmental impact and help tackle plastic pollution.”

Mike Lilley, Colchester Council’s communities boss, said: “Issuing PCNs are always a last resort when keeping the roads safe and traffic flowing, but when they do need to be issued, it’s great that these will now be enclosed in plastic-free pockets.”