POLICE are appealing to members of the public to help trace a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a laptop at a train station.

Detectives investigating the laptop theft at Chelmsford train station are releasing a CCTV image of the man they are attempting to trace.

The incident happened on May 12 at about 7.25pm when the victim - a man in his 30s - was standing in Chelmsford train station.

He was approached by a second man who then snatched the laptop from his hands before fleeing the scene.

The victim gave chase in an attempt to catch the thief but unfortunately he escaped.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.

If you know who he is, you are asked to contact the British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016.

You can also call 0800 40 50 40 and must quote the crime reference number 426 of 12/05/2019.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.