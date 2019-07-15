A SEAL pup which was rescued from under Southend Pier has sadly died.

Stevie the seal, only ten days old, was found washed up on Wednesday afternoon.

He was dehydrated and had become separated from his mother,

He was taken by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue for further treatment, and was showing strong signs over the next few days.

However, he sadly lost his life on Sunday.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Visit Southend said: “It’s with great sadness that we share the news that little Stevie the common seal pup passed away yesterday.

“He was receiving excellent care at the RSPCA unit in Kent, but sometimes these little seals can just take a take a turn for the worse.”

Anyone who has concerns about marine wildlife can call the rescue service on 01825 765546 or 07787433412.

Visit www.bdmlr.org.uk.