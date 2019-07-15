A PUPPY has been stolen from a home in Shoebury.

An elderly woman's female cross breed brindle and white puppy, Holly, was taken from her garden in Delaware Road near Thorpedene Primary School on Thursday evening.

The woman's daughter shared the news publicly on social media, stating that the garden fence had been broken and Holly's collar had been left.

The family believe the puppy was taken by opportunist thieves.

Anyone with information should visit www.doglost.co.uk/poster.php?dogId=145941.