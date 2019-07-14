POLICE have launched a murder investigation and a woman has been arrested after a man was found dead at his Jaywick bungalow on Friday afternoon.

The currently unnamed 58-year-old, of Hillman Avenue, was discovered shortly after 12.30pm on July 12.

Hordes of patrol cars, a heavy police presence and ambulance vehicles all rushed to the scene, but he was sadly pronounced dead.

Officers had initially arrested a 44-year-old woman from Clacton on suspicion of assault, after it was reported she may have beaten the man the day prior to his death.

She was then later re-arrested on suspicion of murder after a post-mortem established the provisional cause of death was a head injury.

She has since been released on conditional bail until August 7 while police continue their enquiries.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “As part of the investigation, we are looking into reports that there had been a previous argument at the property.

“At this stage, we are keen to speak to anyone with any information, or was in the area and saw or heard anything between 6.30pm on Thursday 11 July and 6.30pm on Friday 12 July.

“Any information, however small, could be vital to our enquiries.

“I am grateful to members of the Jaywick community for their help so far while we piece together what happened so we can find answers for the victim’s family.”

The dead man, who is said to be well known in the Jaywick area and has a daughter, had apparently only recently returned to his property after a short three day stint a hospital.

His friend, who doesn’t wish to be named, has apparently known the deceased for 21 years and is led to believe he was found in his bath after being attacked in his home.

He said: “Someone told me what happened and I can’t believe it. He was a lovely bloke, a friendly face and not a bad person.

“He didn’t work and had a disability.

“I have heard, second hand, that he had been attacked in his home and badly beaten and was found in the bathtub.”

Essex Police are now urging witnesses and anyone with information to call the North Major Crime Team on 101.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.