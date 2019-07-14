HUNDREDS of cyclists stripped off and whizzed through the streets of Colchester in the nude on Saturday.

The somewhat controversial, annual named bike ride, is held in protest of car culture and our dependency on oil.

This year the bikers in the buff stripped down near the Jumbo water tower around 1pm, before setting off on a route that took them through the town centre, Cowdray Avenue, St Andrew’s Avenue and the Hythe.

The event is not illegal, according to organisers, because the cyclists are not naked in order or intending to cause alarm or distress.

Nude cyclists first descended on Chelmsford and Colchester in 2015.