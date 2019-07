Police have arrested a man following reports of a break-in at a Colchester jewellery shop during the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called to Nicholas Jewellers on the High Street shortly before 3.20am on Sunday 14.

As a result, a 48-year-old suspect, from Colchester, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and now remains in custody for questioning.

Witnesses and anyone with information are asked to contact Colchester Police Station on 101 quoting reference 42/111438/19.