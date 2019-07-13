Two of the countries most liked, dis-liked, controversial and opinion-dividing politicians, one of which will be our next prime minister, appeared in Maldon this evening in a final bid to sway the county’s undecided.

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt both appeared at the Five Lakes Golf Resort for what was the penultimate hustings event for the Conservative leadership - which will be decided on July 21.

Arriving at separate entrances, both candidates were welcomed by sizeable groups of supporters and Tory members wielding placards, as cameras crews and photographers swarmed.

Speaking ahead of the event, Boris supporter Seena Shah said she believes he has ’’got the character and the charisma, but the policies as well,’’ to become PM.

While Hunt backer Scott thinks ’’Jeremy’s plan is the one that will bring the country, and crucially parliament, together.’’

The evening kicked off with Jeremy Hunt, who appeared calm and concise throughout, while Boris, the headline act I guess you could say, was unsurprisingly comical, and at times, quick-firing in his delivery of how he would run the country.

Brexit was of course a major topic of discussion, with Boris stating ’’if we have a No-Deal Brexit we will be ready for it’’ and Jeremy pleading with party members to not ’’take No-Deal off the table.’’

Elsewhere, cuts to policing was also brought up, to which Boris pledged to put 20,000 more officers on the streets.

And Jeremy also addressed the issue as somewhat of a priority, highlighting the diminished numbers as his ’’second biggest concern.’’

The need for better educational infrastructure was also something both agreed needed to be addressed, with Boris even saying ’’we need to pay teachers more and employ more teachers.’’

The ever room-splitting talking point of housing was also raised.

Jeremy defiantly claimed ’’we need to build more houses.’’

Speaking about how the pair faired, MP for Colchester Will Quince said: ’’I thought they both performed really.

’’They were both great on detail and they both made commitments in relation to the east of England and some of the big issues we have around housing and transport infrastructure, which was positive.

’’I thought they both did really well.’’

