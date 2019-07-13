AN annual farming extravaganza that attracts thousands of people from the county’s rural and urban communities every year has been taking place today.

The Tendring Hundred Show, an agricultural event now in 104th year, was founded in a bid to provide local famers with more knowledge about animal breeding and stock rearing.

The modern version of the quirky cultivation show is now as much an educational family fun day out as it is a chance for agriculturalists to hone their craft and enter their prize-winning breeds in competitions.

And this Saturday’s show has been no different.

A crowd of around 20,000 people has turned out over the course of the day to witness elegant equestrian performances, pens of fluffy sheep, cute nibbling rabbits and to marvel at the gorgeous white cows, while children have playfully enjoyed themselves on barrels of hay.

Large farming machinery has impressed and more than 200 trade stands brimming with a wide range of fresh food produce has offered a more organic antidote to the stressful weekend shop.

Displays from more than 30 local schools have also adorned the educational area.

The charitable event, which is run by more than 200 volunteers and the Tendring Hundred Farmers Club, has also this year had a theme called the Delights of Dairy, designed to help the public understand how milk is produced and how it’s used.

Speaking about this year’s show, event spokesman Tom Glover said:

‘’It’s been a fantastic day with a great atmosphere and the weather has been perfect - it’s not been too hot or too dusty.

‘‘We’ve provided a really great day out for the family and we’ve had some really great displays today in the president’s ring.

‘’We rely on the support of volunteers and the local community to make it a success and I think you can really see that they have come out to support us today and that’s great to see.’’

Pick up a copy of this Monday’s Colchester Gazette for an 8-page picture special.