A MAN has been arrested after a serious incident in Witham.

Essex Police were called to Humber Road at 7.15pm on Friday July 12 following reports of a triple stabbing.

A man and a woman, both aged 35, were taken to hospital alongside a 28-year-old woman.

Their injuries are not, however, considered to be life-threatening.

After officers carried out a search of the area, they found and arrested a 27-year-old man.

He was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and was taken to hospital having also suffered a stab wound.

The police are no longer looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, but have urged anyone with information to call DS Rob Dines in the Chelmsford domestic abuse investigation team on 101, quoting reference 42/110767/19.