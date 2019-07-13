HOUSE of Fraser and two multi-storey car parks at Lakeside could soon make way for 1,000 new homes.

Shopping centre owner Intu has unveiled its future vision for a key part of the shopping centre site, which will be the catalyst for transforming Lakeside into a town.

If approved, the plans would see up to six residential blocks built to replace two multi-storey car parks at the House of Fraser end of the centre.

Bosses behind the proposal confirmed that House of Fraser is now reviewing its store portfolio, and how the current Lakeside store features in those plans.

While that is ongoing, Lakeside is looking at the option of building on House of Fraser, and the store relocating within another part of the shopping centre has not been ruled out.

When quizzed over the potential loss of parking, with the demolition of two multi-storey car parks, it was claimed that “it was very early days, but customer experience is a priority”, adding that any new development will have parking included.

It is unclear at this stage how many spaces will be lost in the demolition.

This is the latest in a series of plans which have the potential to add a huge residential element to the shopping centre area.

It follows tough trading conditions which led Intu to consider mixed uses for its sites.

The six blocks would consist of more than 1,000 modern homes to rent, catering for individuals, couples and families.

Early designs for the development also include public and private open spaces, a gym, shops, cafes, restaurants and views of the lake.

The site would be designed to be integrated with the existing building of the shopping centre.

The new 1,000-home development, should it go-ahead, would be in addition to a separate application for 2,500 homes near the other end of the shopping centre.

The development plan, which includes a school, community centre and outdoor swimming pool, was submitted in an application by London Strategic Housing, and is being proposed for the former site of the stock car and speedway racing track Arena Essex, which closed last year.

Both plans, within a mile of each other, are all part of the drive to reinvent Lakeside as a town in its own right.