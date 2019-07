POLICE have now identified a second man in connection with an assault at a fast-food restaurant.

A 37-year-old man from Gorleston in Norfolk was voluntarily interviewed by Essex Police last month about an assault which took place McDonald’s in Galley’s Corner, Braintree on 20 April.

A 28 year-old man of no fixed address had also previously been arrested on suspicion of assault and is currently on bail until 22 July.

Both men were identified as a result of the public responding to appeals.