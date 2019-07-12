POLICE are appealing for information after a vulnerable woman from Witham was reported missing.

Farah Qurashi, 43, was last seen at 1.30pm yesterday (July 11) and Essex Police are now concerned for her welfare.

She was apparently on her way to visit a relative in London but never arrived at her family member’s address.

Farah, who is considered to be vulnerable and has a history of going missing, was last seen wearing a white top, jeans and a denim jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen Farah to call Braintree Police Station on 101.