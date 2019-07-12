A man has admitted murder after shooting his partner in the head in a "cruel and senseless attack".

Michael Strudwick shot Christy Walshe at her home in Sutton Road, Southend, on the evening of Sunday January 13.

Sadly she died in hospital two days later, surrounded by her family.

Strudwick, 33, of Sutton Road, Southend, admitted a charge of murder at Basildon Crown Court today, Friday July 12.

He is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Christy’s family said: “Christy was a mother, a daughter, a sister, a niece, a cousin, and an adored granddaughter.

“As all families, we had our ups and downs, but Christy was loved. She mattered.

“We made the common mistake in believing we had time to put things right. Time to say sorry. Time to say ‘I love you.’

“Her death was cruel, violent and senseless.

“We would like to say thank you to family and friends for their love and support, especially as they are grieving themselves.

“Thank you to Essex Police for their work and support, especially to the family liaison officers, who have stood beside us every step of the way.

“And thank you to the emergency services and hospital staff.”