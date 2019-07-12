By Press Association

The wife of a criminal who was on the UK's most wanted list was found drowned on a Spanish beach after suffering from mental ill health, an inquest heard.

Mum-of-two Rebecca Muldoon, from Southend, was reported missing from her home in Marbella on January 3 last year and her body was found washed up nearby 11 days later on January 14.

Pathologist Dr Benjamin Swift recorded her medical cause of death as drowning, telling a hearing in Chelmsford she had no injuries that suggested third party involvement.

Today's inquest heard there were no suspicious circumstances and an open conclusion was recorded.

Mrs Muldoon's husband Paul was wanted by UK police at the time in connection with a near-£1 million boiler room fraud.

He was arrested and extradited from Spain last year and was jailed in January this year for four years for his role in the scam.

Detective Inspector Julie Gowen of Essex Police said Mrs Muldoon had been receiving hospital treatment for mental health issues.

She said Spanish authorities conducted a "thorough search" for Mrs Muldoon after she was reported missing and they "went as far as speaking to the hairdresser she had used to try to find out last locations, areas she had frequented in the past".

Her home was checked, in line with police procedure, and there was "no sign of a disturbance", Ms Gowen said.

Mrs Muldoon's body was found in front of the Oasis Club on Marbella's Golden Mile.

Senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray asked Ms Gowen: "Mr Muldoon wasn't in the area at the time?"

The detective responded: "Yes, that's correct, we had that confirmed by the Spanish police.

"I can say that there's no evidence of any suspicious circumstances in this case."

Ms Beasley-Murray said no relevant notes were found.

Recording an open conclusion, she said: "We haven't got all the pieces of the jigsaw."

Mrs Muldoon's younger brother Tyler Shepherd, 22, and her father-in-law Jim Muldoon listened to proceedings.

The coroner told them: "She clearly was much loved and I do hope you will be able to focus upon the happy memories that you have of her."

Speaking outside court, Mr Shepherd said he believed his sister's mental health suffered after she was dragged into Paul Muldoon's world.

He said: "She got trapped and was caught in a situation she couldn't understand or handle.

"I believe that led to the actions she took and her unfortunate mental health issues and everything that happened."

He said he did not believe there was any "foul play".

Paying tribute to his sister, he added: "Rebecca was a lovely person.

She was bubbly, she would do anything for you. She loved her kids. They were her world, she was just so special."