Colchester United fans Jon Burns and Si Collinson are typical football fans. Last season's disappointment of failing to reach the play-offs is a distant memory and they both predict the U's will finish in the top three this term.

They took part in our Colchester Chat podcst, with head of content Dom Bowers and U's reporter Jon Waldron, discussing new signings, Luke Gambin, Paris Cowan-Hall, Omar Sowunmi and Jevani Brown, the possible return of keeper Dean Gerken, playing style, atmosphere, McGreal, Cowling and everything else Col U.

They are particularly exicted about new forward Brown.

Si said: "Statistically, he was one of the best performers in the division last season. I don’t see him as an out-an-out replacement for Sammie (Szmodics) but he’s certainly someone who can take on the mantle and push us forward.

“He can play in a number of places, including that number ten role.

“He’s a very, very good signing and, to be honest, I’m surprised we got him.”

Jon Burns said: "Cambridge are gutted to lose him and it’s a big signing to get hold of an out-of-contract player of his calibre. It’s a big plus heading into next season.”