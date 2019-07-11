A MYSTERY woman from Essex is now quids in after winning £10,000 a month for a year.

Miss A won her life-changing prize by matching the five main numbers in the ‘Set For Life’ draw by the National Lottery.

She now plans to celebrate her win with a holiday.

As well as jetting off on holiday, Miss A is also planning on using her win to do a spot of decorating.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “Huge congratulations to Miss A for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks she can now look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a year - one thing is for sure, it’ll be a year that she’ll never forget.

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked."

Set For Life is a new draw-based game from The National Lottery with the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to £10,000 a month for one year or £5 for matching just two main numbers.

