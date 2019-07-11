CAMPAIGNERS say the devil will be in the detail when council bosses unveil revised plans for libraries next week.

Earlier this week Essex County Council announced a U-turn on plans to shut dozens of libraries across Essex after thousands of people spoke out against the plans.

David Finch said no libraries would be closing and the council would instead plough millions of pounds into transforming them.

But campaigners said they would wait to see what the new plans entailed, admitting the battle may not be over.

A spokesman for Colchester SOLE said: “We welcome the announcement that no libraries will close for the next five years.

“We have always argued that every single library should stay open, so it is a testament to the power of our grassroots campaign that Essex County Council has finally conceded this point.

“However, we are yet to receive any assurances all libraries will retain their professional staff, as well as their buildings, stock, IT resources and other essentials.

“We won’t be celebrating until we know these damaging plans for volunteer or so-called ‘community-run’ services are off the table, and we hope the people of Colchester and Essex will help us to keep up the pressure until then.”

Mersea resident John Akker, who launched a petition to save the West Mersea library, said: “It is welcome Essex County Council has looked again at their proposals but it is essential libraries have a full complement of professional staff otherwise they will not be able to function properly.

“The real job for Essex County Council now is to use this enthusiasm and turn it into much more sustained library use.”