Sometimes there is nothing better than enjoying fruit you have picked yourself.

And there is still time to get in on the action this summer.

Here we have put together a list of some of the places you can pick your own fruit in north Essex.

Spencers Farm Shop, Wickham St Paul, Halstead

In July visitors can seek out strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants, loganberries and cherries.

From next month you may also be able to enjoy the first blackberries.

Anyone who would like to pick their own should just call in at the shop.

To check opening times visit www.spencersfarmshop.com/pick-your-own.

McLaughlans, Straight Road, Boxted

You can enjoy strawberries, jam strawberries, raspberries, redcurrants and blackcurrants and broad beans at McLaughlans.

Containers suitable for all crops are available in the shop, or you’re welcome to bring your own.

Visit www.boxtedberries.com.

Park Fruit Farm, Pork Lane, Great Holland

The plum orchards at Park Fruit Farm are generally open from mid/late July through to October.

Pick your own and the cane fruit orchard is open from mid June through to November.

Visitors are advised to phone before coming to check on the availability of the crops.

Across the farm they grow 39 varieties of apples, ten varieties of plums and damsons, four varieties of pears, three varieties of raspberries and one variety of blackberry.

Wash Farm, Halstead

The farm has strawberries, raspberries and cherries on offer for visitors.

There are also ready-picked strawberries and raspberries to buy as well as home-grown Maris Bard potatoes.

Anyone seeking out blackcurrants and blueberries may have to wait a little longer.

Little Mountains Farm, Great Totham

On the farm they grow strawberries, gooseberries, raspberries and blackberries.

People should either bring their own container, or purchase a basket.

During the summer pick your own fruit is available in June and July.

There is a cost of £2.50 per person (under 3s go free) which allows visitors to additionally make use of the new visit the farm fun activities.