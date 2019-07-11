DELAYS are hitting Greater Anglia trains across Essex due to a signalling fault.

Fewer trains between Stratford and London Liverpool Street are able to run on all lines this morning as a result.

Impact

Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 20 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 11am.

Network Rail engineers are on site to fix the problems.

Greater Anglia tickets will accepted on c2c services from Southend Central to Fenchurch Street and on the on London Underground.

The company have apologised for the delays.

For updates, visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia.