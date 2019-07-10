POPULAR nightclub Sugar Hut is mysteriously closing its doors for next two weeks.

The nightclub's boss, Mick Norcross, confirmed to the Echo he will soon be releasing more details about the future of the club.

When quizzed about the closure, he said: "Yes that's correct, we are closed for two weeks and will be in a position to make further comments in two weeks' time."

The club in Brentwood High Street, which has almost been open for 15 years, rose to fame as one of the favourite hot spots among stars from the reality TV show, The Only Way is Essex, now shown on ITVBe.

The Sugar Hut, which is within one of the oldest buildings in Brentwood, formerly known as The White Hart pub, has also played host to an array of celebrities.

Even Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, visited the venue ahead of this year’s European Elections.

The club has also had its share of negative press following safety concerns after the building went up in flames in September 2009, which was later revealed to have been an arson attack.