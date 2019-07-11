A MAN will be trekking for more than a thousand miles to raise money for charity.

Greg Corcoran from Tiptree will be walking the 1,200-mile challenge from Land's End to John O'Groats.

Greg set off on his fundraising challenge in June in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and St Helena Hospice and is hoping to finish by mid to late August.

Mr Corcoran said: “I am walking unsupported and will be predominantly camping along the route.

“I am raising money for two amazing charities so please do give generously.

“All donations received will be equally split between the two charities.

“I wanted to give something back to both charities after seeing first-hand the care my family members received.”

Macmillan Fundraising Manager for Essex Steph Westall added: “We are almost entirely funded by donations and simply cannot support the growing number of people who need us without help from people like Greg.

“The money raised will go towards helping Macmillan support people affected by cancer at the time they need us most.

“Through better treatment and early diagnosis people are adding years to their life.

“We want to support those affected by cancer to add life to those years.”

To sponsor Greg, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GregCorcoran1.