CHElMSFORD’S Garden Village project has been boosted by £150,000 in financial backing.

Situated to the north-east of Chelmsford, Chelmsford Garden Village will create around 5,500 new homes, approximately 45,000 sqm of high-tech employment space, and significant areas of new open space and parkland.

Chelmsford Garden Village is already earmarked for development in Chelmsford’s draft local plan, which is to be adopted later this year.

Stephen Robinson, leader of Chelmsford City Council, said: “There is a great need for genuinely affordable homes across the UK and Chelmsford is no exception.

“But we will ensure that local amenities, plenty of green space, and quality of life of residents are essential parts of the development, as well as homes.

“We want Chelmsford to be a leading example of a place where safer, greener, fairer and better-connected communities are built.

“We will work hard to consult with residents to ensure that the Garden Village delivers on its principles.”

Chelmsford Garden Village is designed to build on the success of the surrounding Beaulieu and Channels developments: they will together deliver in the region of 9,850 homes.

Becoming a Garden Community means that developers will provide key infrastructure for the site, creating a real place and not just a housing estate. Residents will be able to have their say on the development earlier in the process, before a planning application comes in and the development will meet the Garden Village principles.

Being accepted into the Garden Communities Programme does not mean that Chelmsford Garden Village has formal planning approval.

However, this is an important step as it will help Chelmsford City Council to ensure that the Garden Village meets the Council’s aspirations for high-quality, sustainable and affordable homes, supported by the right infrastructure.

Responding to the Government’s announcement, a spokesperson for the businesses involved said: “We are delighted with this news as it endorses our ambitions to create a high-quality Garden Village development in Chelmsford. The Government funding and the support of Chelmsford City Council will help us to turn this concept into a reality for the benefit of local residents.”